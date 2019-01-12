No business activities on military land in Karachi: SC

Observer Report

Karachi

The Supreme Court Karachi Registry on Saturday ordered that all business activities be wrapped up from military land in the metropolis.

The directives came as Justice Gulzar Ahmed headed a meeting against illegal encroachments in the city at the SC’s Karachi Registry.

“No matter how influential someone is, illegal encroachments will not be allowed,” Justice Gulzar said. “It is decided that land will be cleared of encroachments,” he added.

The SC Karachi Registry ordered that parking of cars on the roads outside restaurants situated on Rashid Minhas Road be stopped. Parking on roads outside buildings located on Korangi Road should also be halted, the top court ordered.

“Tables and chairs placed on footpaths and service roads should be immediately removed,” it further directed. “A wall constructed near Dolmen Mall Clifton should be demolished immediately,” the top court added. “Has the wall been constructed to pave a special way for a privileged few?” Justice Gulzar asked.

Further, the court ordered that Karachi’s Master Plan Department be taken back from the Sindh Building Control Authority. The representative of the Sindh government, who was also present during the meeting, stated that various institutions are not cooperating with them. At this, Justice Gulzar directed all institutions to cooperate. The court ruled that encroachments from Aziz Bhatti Park, Bagh-e-Ibn Qasim, Hill Park and charity organisations established on footpaths be removed. The apex court said operation for the restoration of circular railway land should also continue.

