No bail, no deal?

THE Islamabad High Court on Monday dismissed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition in al-Azizia reference on medical grounds. In a 9-page detailed order the court noted that Sharif sought his release on bail ‘solely’ on medical grounds. It points out that the former premier had previously filed a second petition seeking suspension of his sentence and release on bail on merits of the case, but subsequently withdrew the same.

PML (N) has understandably expressed disappointment over the verdict as it was expecting release of its leader on medical grounds and there were rumours that he might proceed abroad for medical treatment. Rumours were rife that Sharif family has entered into a deal with the authorities and they would be allowed to move out of the country in a face saving manner. The repeated assertions by government leaders including the Prime Minister that there would be no deal raised further doubts about something happening behind-the-scene. However, as has been pointed out by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, rejection of bail of the former Prime Minister is a confirmation that there was no deal in the making with the Sharif family. Unfortunately, these remarks also raise suspicion whether government has something to do with the cancellation of the bail, which should not be the case.

We believe that legal and health issues should be treated purely on legal and humanitarian considerations and they must not be politicised. MNS is undergoing a prison term and if he has any medical issues he has a right to get proper medical treatment. It has to be kept in kind that MNS is a senior national leader and as such should be treated in a fair and respectable manner. The court was not convinced about the need for release on bail for medical treatment but he should be provided all required medical facilities in jail as any harm to his health due to wrangling could deteriorate political environment in the country.

