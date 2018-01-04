No amount of coercion can dictate Pakistan: DG ISPR

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said no amount of coercion can dictate Pakistan how to continue.

“No amount of coercion can dictate us how to continue,” he said in an exclusive interview with a private channel. “We wish to move forward through cooperative engagement but we will not compromise on self-respect.”

In response to a question about the tough statements from the US and the country not willing to consider Pakistan a friend and ally, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan continues to consider the US an ally.

“As far as Pakistan is concerned, we consider them allies. Our relationship has had its ups and downs but still, we are friends,” Maj-Gen Ghafoor said.

He continued to say that Pakistan and the United States have a history of cooperation. “We had a choice at one point of time when we could have opted for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics but we preferred the US instead,” he said.

In regards to the double-game accusation, the military spokesperson said that the two countries are allies and Pakistan has supported the US.

“We have a very long list of occasions when we cooperated with the US but on the other hand, there were many times when the US didn’t support us,” said the DG ISPR. “Our relationship has had its ups and downs but we continue to be friends.”

Maj-Gen Ghafoor emphasised that the US had only reimbursed the expenditure Pakistan had incurred in the war against terrorism in Afghanistan.

“The Coalition Support Fund, as evident by its name, was received as a reimbursement for operations that were carried out to support the US,” he said.

Discussing India’s new role in the region in the new US foreign policy for South Asia, he said that a single country cannot be assigned the role to guarantee peace in the region.

“There are countries in the region that want to increase the differences between Pakistan and the US,” he said, in an apparent reference to India. “We are a nuclear power; we do not need security guarantees from anyone.”

He further stressed that peace with India is not possible till the pending issues with the country’s eastern neighbour are resolved.

“India has used Afghan soil to support terrorism in Pakistan and Kulbhushan Jadhav is one such example,” he said, accusing India of hindering Pakistan from establishing peace.

“India does not want Pakistan to proceed on the path of peace; it keeps engaging us towards itself,” said DG ISPR. “India would never like Pakistan to succeed in its efforts towards terrorism.”