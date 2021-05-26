No alliance being formed within PDM: Maryam

PPP has no place in PDM, says Abbasi

Staff Reporter Islamabad/Lahore

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz denied the claim that a new alliance was being formed within the PDM.

“The PDM had decided that a meeting would be held after Eid to decide the future strategy. This meeting will be held soon, and the alliance will sit down and decide what to do.

I am not aware of the new alliance you are talking about,” she said while answering a question from a reporter outside the Islamabad High Court.

Regarding the statement made by Abbasi, Maryam said that she had

not heard his media talk but he had “articulated the stance of the PML-N and the PDM”.

“We have still not received a response to the show-cause notice that was issued to the PPP. When that is received, we will sit down and see what has to be done so Abbasi has said the right thing.”

Commenting on the dinner hosted last night by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam said it was not a PDM event.

He hosted the dinner in his capacity as leader of the opposition, she said, adding that it concerned the upcoming budget session.

“It had nothing to do with the PDM. The alliance’s stance is still intact,” she said, adding that there was “no change” regarding this. “Don’t mix the two things.”

Maryam said Shehbaz’s dinner was for parliamentarians. “He had invited the opposition in parliament. When he is present, it is not necessary for me to be present everywhere. Don’t make this an issue,” she said.