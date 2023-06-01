No airtime for hate mongers, perpetrators, facilitators of May 9 mayhem, PEMRA

Islamabad: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has barred televisions channel from giving airtime to “hate mongers, perpetrators and their facilitators”, advising them to remain “vigilant” and not to promote them inadvertently.

In its latest directive, the media regulating body stated that the Constitution guarantees people the right to freedom of expression; however, “reasonable restrictions” must be placed in the larger interest of Islam, morality, decency and the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan.

“It is crucial”, the directive reads, “to strike a balance between protecting freedom of speech and maintaining public order.”

It, then, referred to the events of “Black Day” on May 9 — when violent protests broke out across many cities in the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The notification said that on this day, “zealots of [a] political party” destroyed public and state buildings, put innocent lives in danger, and encouraged anti-state activities to harm the nation and state institutions, adding that vigilance must be taken in this regard.

The notification said this is a bad trend that needs to be denounced and continued, “In the wake of the aforementioned scenario, all satellite TV channel licensees are directed to remain vigilant and not promote any hate monger, perpetrators, and their facilitators inadvertently.”

Moreover, the notification stated that all broadcasters must make use of an effective time delay mechanism to ensure effective monitoring of the content being aired live.

“No licensee shall broadcast any live programme unless there is an effective delaying mechanism put in place in order to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in conformity with this Code.”