No more aid to Pakistan: Trump

Claims Islamabad gave us nothing but lies and deceit, US foolishly gave it $33b; They think US leaders are fools

Observer Report

Washington

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that the United States had foolishly given Pakistan over $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

In his tweet, Trump accused Pakistan of given nothing but lies and deceit thinking US leaders to be fools. “They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said, “We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance.”

“Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received,” Asif said in a strongly worded statement in response to Trump’s tweet that accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists that the US is hunting in Afghanistan.

Regarding the US president’s claims of giving billions in aid to Pakistan, he said: “The claim by Trump regarding the funds, if we account for it, they include reimbursements too for the services rendered by Pakistan.”

“Trump is disappointed at the US defeat in Afghanistan and that is the only reason he is flinging accusations at Pakistan,” the foreign minister said.

“Our land, roads, rail and, other, different kinds of services were used for which we were reimbursed. A proper audit took place for the reimbursements,” he said.

Asif also spoke against the US’ military presence in Afghanistan, stating that peaceful negotiations are the only possible solution in the neighbouring country.

“They [US] are reinforcing their failure in Afghanistan by extending their military presence but only a peaceful solution is possible,” he said. “It [US] should, instead, try to negotiate with Taliban in Afghanistan.” He further added that only Afghanistan’s neighbours can find a peaceful solution for regional peace and security.

When asked about the government’s stance if the US conducts drone attacks in settled areas of the country, the foreign minister said that the country will defend its sovereignty.

The federal minister also emphasised that Pakistan’s foreign policy is only focused on national interest.

Soon after the US president took to twitter to make serious accusations against Pakistan, Asif had said that he would let the world know the truth. He had further said that there is a difference between facts and fiction.

We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly Inshallah…Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction..

The foreign minister, following the tweet by Trump, called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, sources say.

The meeting held a detailed review of Trump’s statement, sources added, besides discussing the country’s foreign policy.

In a news conference held on 28 December, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Maj-Gen Asif Ghaffor stated no organised infrastructure of a terrorist organisation exists in Pakistan. His statement was in reference to the unfounded talk by the US and Afghanistan on the presence of terrorist bases in Pakistan.

“We have been saying that Pakistan has fought twice an imposed and imported war inside Pakistan. We have sacrificed a lot. We have paid a huge price both in blood and treasure. We have done enough and we cannot do any more for anyone. Whatever we are doing and shall, will only be done for Pakistan.”

The spokesperson clarified that the Coalition Support Fund, received from the US, is reimbursement of money spent for operations in support of the coalition for regional peace.

“Had we not supported, al-Qaeda would not have been defeated,” the ISPR chief stated.

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.

US-Pakistani ties have taken a nosedive under Trump, who in August declared that “Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror.” Earlier this month, Trump had already hinted that he may cut off the aid for good.