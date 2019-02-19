No aid, only trade

It has been a bitter reality that since the inception of this country, it is running on aid even though our beloved country is blessed with a plenty of natural and human resources which is extremely important to take a country on the path of success. But its piety that always our rulers focused on aid instead of trade. But today PM Imran Khan has brought a change i.e. focus on trade, which is evident from the visit of KSA Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who has announced a whooping Saudi $20 billion investment in Pakistan.

Important agreements in a variety of fields like energy, infrastructure were signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the CP’s just-concluded visit. This is actually a bold step taken by Saudi Crown Prince and will be a milestone for the economy of Pakistan. By doing so, Saudi Arabia has shown its unbeatable friendship and understanding with Pakistan. This is what is the need of time and Prime Minister Imran Khan deserves credit for making all this possible. One can only hope that if roadblocks are not placed in the way of IK, he will spend his energy to bring more and more investment to Pakistan.

NAMRA

Karachi

