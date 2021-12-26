No agreement with Turkey, Qatar on Kabal airport

Ministry of Transportation and Civil Aviation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that they have not reached an agreement with Qatar and Turkey over the management of five Afghan airports.

The ministry has announced that the countries’ delegations are still busy discussing the issue with their technical team.

Earlier, Anadolu News Agency had reported that technical teams of Qatar and Turkey that are now visiting Kabul have reached an agreement with the Taliban.

Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in an interview with Radio Free of Afghanistan denied the accord having been reached and added that the negotiations are still going on.

Turkey and Qatar have agreed to manage five airports of Afghanistan namely Kabul International Airport, Kandahar International Airport, Mazar-e-Sharif International Airport, Khost airport and Herat airport.—Agencies