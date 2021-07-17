No Afghan infiltration from Pakistan: DG ISI

Our Correspondent Tashkent

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed Friday rejected the allegations of infiltration levelled by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The top spymaster was talking to a news channel in Tashkent where he is attending the Central and South Asia Conference 2021 along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior government functionaries.

During his address, the Afghan president had levelled unfounded allegations against Pakistan, saying that 10,000 fighters had crossed over into Afghanistan from the country.

“If talks fail, we will fight the Taliban,” said Ghani. “This is the last chance for peace,” he had said. DG ISI categorically stated that these allegations against Pakistan are not true, in fact infiltration is being done from Afghanistan.

“We want peace in the neighbouring country as a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and other countries,” DG ISI said. He said that Pakistan is not supporting any faction in Afghanistan. We are interested in a negotiated settlement among all the Afghan groups.

“As the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is nearing completion, we remain concerned at the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. We once again reiterate the imperative of a political settlement in Afghanistan,” Mr Chaudhri said.

Meanwhile,

Pakistan has denied allegations by Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh that the Pakistan Air Force had issued an official warning to Afghan security forces to repel any action by the latter to dislodge the Taliban from the border crossing of Spin Boldak.

Such allegations “undermine Pakistan’s sincere efforts to play its part in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led solution”.

for restoring peace in the war-torn country, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Friday.