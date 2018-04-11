No additional tax to be levied on telecom sector: Haroon

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

No additional tax will be imposed on telecom sector as the government of Pakistan wants growth of this sector, said Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue in a meeting with CEOs and other high level representatives of telecom companies working in Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Delegation of telecom sector comprised of Irfan Waheed Khan, CEO Telenor, Naveed Khalid Butt VP Corporate Affairs Ufone, Syed Naveed Akhtar, Executive Director Finance Operations Zong, Ali Naseer, Chief CRA Jazz and other high level representatives. On behalf of FBR, Chairman FBR Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Member Custom Zahid Khokar, Member IR Policy Dr Mohammad Iqbal and other officers took part in the meeting.

Taxation issues of telecom industry, proposals for Budget 2017-18, Withholding Tax issues, industrial undertaking for the telecom industry, federal excise duty, sales tax exemption on import were discussed in detail.

Haroon Akhtar Khan assured them that the government of Pakistan wants the growth of this industry as this sector has great ability to grow. “We want this industry to flourish so that the people of Pakistan get better and better services at their door step,” he said.