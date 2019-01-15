No action to retrieve occupied forests land

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

The orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan for comprehensive action for retrieval of illegally occupied government forest and other government lands could not be implemented while orders issued by Sindh Chief Secretary to commissioners on Video link for vacation of government lands with the coordination of Rangers and police also remained unattended so far.

According to a survey, Pai Forest the historic hunting place of District Shaheed Benazirabad was game place for former rulers including former Presidents Muhammad Ayub Khan, Farooq Laghari, former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, national and foreign dignitaries. Survey shows that out of 71583 acres of Lakhat Forest, Bachalpur Forest, Kot Dhingano, Nasri Forest, Thatt Forest and Kishorepur, 25684 acres are under illegal occupation by influential persons where 1256 houses are constructed and 1259 private tubewells are irrigating fertile lands.

Apart from this 3477 acres of forest range are extended on lease for Agro Forestry. According to Forest Conservative Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Hassan, NAB has been reported for illegal occupation of government forest lands and departments of Revenue and Forest have provided necessary record. It is interesting that despite this and orders of Supreme Court no practical step was taken by commissioners on the instructions of Chief Secretary. When contacted officiating Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirza Nasir told media that instructions are issued to all the deputy commissioners for vacation of government lands of the division with the coordination.

