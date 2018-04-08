NMU to become autonomous body

Multan

Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana Saturday said that Nishtar Medical University (NMU) would be made an autonomous body.

He stated this while presiding over 52nd convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan here.He asked the doctors to adopt modern techniques for providing better health facilities to masses.

The governor said that it was the responsibility of specialist doctors to serve the people on humanitarian grounds, adding that the nation had payed for their higher education.

He said the government was taking all possible steps for national development by utilising available resources.

Rafique Rajwana said that people of South Punjab have great potential and passing out the doctors in huge numbers from Multan reflects the talent of the region.—APP