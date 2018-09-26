NML announces FY18 EPS of Rs11.65

Staff Reporter

Nishat Mills Limited (NML) announced its financial result of the company for FY18, recording a NPAT of PKR 4,097mn (EPS: PKR 11.65), down by 4% YoY from PKR 4,262mn (EPS: PKR 12.12).

During 4QFY18, the earnings recorded growth of 14% YoY to PKR 1,332mn (EPS: PKR 3.79) compared to PKR 1,174mn (EPS: PKR 3.34) while witnessing massive jump on QoQ basis by 1276% on account of 545% higher other income recorded in the period under review.

Alongside this, the company announced a final cash dividend of PKR 4.75/share compared to PKR 5.00/share in FY17.

