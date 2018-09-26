Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Economy Watch
  3. NML announces FY18 EPS of Rs11.65

NML announces FY18 EPS of Rs11.65

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Nishat Mills Limited (NML) announced its financial result of the company for FY18, recording a NPAT of PKR 4,097mn (EPS: PKR 11.65), down by 4% YoY from PKR 4,262mn (EPS: PKR 12.12).
During 4QFY18, the earnings recorded growth of 14% YoY to PKR 1,332mn (EPS: PKR 3.79) compared to PKR 1,174mn (EPS: PKR 3.34) while witnessing massive jump on QoQ basis by 1276% on account of 545% higher other income recorded in the period under review.
Alongside this, the company announced a final cash dividend of PKR 4.75/share compared to PKR 5.00/share in FY17.

Post Views: 4

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top