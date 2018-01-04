NLC sets up more border terminals for trade facilitation

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

To fully exploit the unique geo-strategic position of Pakistan and make it a potential hub of transit trade, National Logistics Cell (NLC) has chalked out detailed plans for establishment of new border terminals at key entry /exit points with neighboring countries besides up-gradation of the existing ones at Chaman, Torkham and Wahga.

Apart from facilitating the smooth flow of trade at economical cost, NLC operated Border Terminals are playing important role in regulating cross border movement of cargo and passenger traffic thus becoming an important component of the overall border management system.

Construction work is already underway on Terminals at Kharlachi in Kurram Agency and Ghulam Khan Khel in North Waziristan Agency that will be commissioned by mid January having requisite facilities for Customs, Immigration, ANF and other government departments. Latest facilities at the Terminals are being developed including import/export yards, weigh stations, baggage scanners, fork lifters, tender fire crash etc.

Traders will be facilitated through one window operation like simplified Customs procedures, immigration and smooth administrative processes. In the second phase other amenities like banking, telephone and internet services will also be set up at these terminals. Another Border Terminal at Angoor Adda in South Waziristan has also been planned and construction work will commence after operationalization of Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan Khel Border Terminals.

It merits mention here that NLC has extensive operational and management experience of running Border Terminals at key entry /exit points including Wahga, Torkham/Jamrud, and Chaman. These terminals have played crucial role in regulating and boosting trade with neighbouring countries.

Border Terminals at Ghulam Khan Khel, Kharlachi and Angoor Adda have their own significance as these facilities will drastically cut distance from DI Khan to Kabul through existing Indus Highway and planned CPEC Western Route. The shorter distance will reduce the transportation cost benefiting the trade to Afghanistan and Central Asian States.