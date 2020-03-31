NLC mobilizes resources for goods’ transportation

STAFF REPORTER

RAWALPINDI The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has mobilized its assets to help various government departments in smooth transportation of relief goods during ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. Heavy vehicles have already been provided to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Canteen Stores Department (CSD) as per their requirements. These vehicles are being used to supply different kinds of cargo and food items from Lahore, Faisalabad and Muridke to Islamabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar and other areas. The NLC is fully committed to play an effective role in goods transportation and maintain uninterrupted supply chain during the critical times of ongoing lockdown. For this purpose, more resources will be placed at the disposal of the government departments as and when required.