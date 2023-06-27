ISLAMABAD – National Logistics Cell has launched a regular cargo service between Pakistan and China for strengthening bilateral trade under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The latest endeavor will link Islamabad and Karachi with the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kashgar.

The NLC initiative can go a long way in the smooth movement of goods between friendly states and enhancing regional connectivity. It can be extended to Central Asia countries like Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. As such, it can pave way for implementation of the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement involving China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, it will pave way for the adoption of the International Road Transport (TIR) Convention.

NLC initiative is a giant step toward implementation of these agreements for regional trade development which will promote economic growth, progress, and prosperity in the region.

Pakistan and China have a longstanding and robust trade relationship. The economic ties between the two countries have strengthened over the years, and Beijing has emerged as Pakistan’s largest trading partner. The trade between Pakistan and China encompasses various sectors, including infrastructure development, energy, agriculture, telecommunications, and manufacturing.