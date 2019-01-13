NLC, IFAD join hands for skill dev

Islamabad

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) and Economic Transformation Initiative (ETI) of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technical and vocational training of youth at Applied Technologies Institute (ATIN) Gilgit. The MoU was signed by Dr Ahsan Mir, Programme Coordinator of ETI-IFAD for GB and Col (r) Rashid Iqbal, Principal ATIN Gilgit, says a statement issued here Saturday. Senior officials of GB Government, ETI-IFAD and NLC were present on the occasion. As per MoU, 100 students will be given technical training in eight different trades including heavy machinery operator, quantity surveyor, civil surveyor, auto mechanic, electrician, masonry, plumbing and welding. The students have been selected by ETI-IFAD from Ghanche, Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu and other remote districts of Gilgit Baltistan. Applied Technologies Institute at Gilgit has been set up by NLC to provide technical training to youth of Northern Areas of Pakistan and enable them to get their due share of jobs being created by the landmark China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Institute has earned a respectable place in the arena of skill development in a short span of time. Recently, 11 students of ATIN Gilgit were selected for regional skill competition held at Islamabad. One of the students won second position in the contest and was selected for skill competition at national level. It may be mentioned here that NLC is successfully running ATINs at Mandra, Dina, Amangarh and Khairpur that have hugely contributed to the skill development of youth particularly those belonging to less developed areas of the country. The institutes are affiliated with National Training Bureau (NTB) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Govt of Pakistan. More than 55,000 students have been trained in these institutes who are serving in Pakistan as well as abroad sending much needed foreign exchange to Pakistan.—APP

