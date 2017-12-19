NLC completes 60pc work on CPEC Western Route

Staff Reporter

Dera Ismail Khan

National Logistics Cell is executing construction work on one of the important section of Hakla–Dera Ismail Khan Highway of the CPEC Western Route on fast track basis and has so far completed around 60 per cent of the total project.

NLC has employed highly skilled engineers and construction workforce along with commissioning of latest equipment and machinery to ensure timely completion of project of national importance. National Highway Authority was awarded the Package 1 of Construction of Motorway Bharma Bahatar–DI Khan as part of CPEC Western Route to NLC in open bidding and work on the project was started with effect from 1st September 2016.

The 54.56 kilometer long 4 Lane Expressway Highway from Yarik to Rehmani Khel is scheduled to be completed by 30th August 2018 at the cost of Rs13.25 billion. The package also includes construction of 60 culverts, 4 bridges, 2 interchanges, 22 service ducts and 2 toll plazas. A visit of the local journalists was organized by NLC to appraise media about the progress of work on the project.

Col Kamal, Project Manager NLC briefed the media men about the salient features of project. He informed that NLC has been able to complete almost 100% of earthwork while ensuring high quality construction work as per international standards.

He said that out of the total scope of work, NLC has so far been able to complete 44 kilometer improved sub grade, 33 kilometer sub base, 19 kilometer AGBC.

Moreover, three bridges, 52 culverts, 4 underpasses and 22 ducts have also been constructed by NLC Engineers. He said that construction of CPEC project was a matter of pride for NLC and work is being done with dedication and spirit of national service. The project will not only drastically cut distance between Islamabad and DI Khan but will serve as important route for CPEC.