NKATI shares trade issues with President FPCCI

Karachi

A delegation of North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) lead by Capt. Moiz Siddiqui called on the Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) here on Thursday. The delegation congratulations to newly elected President Ghazanfar Bilour, SVP Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Vice Presidents of FPCCI Zahid Saeed and Tariq Haleem and Waheed Ahmed on the remarkable victory in recent elections of the Federation. During the meeting, various problems faced by trade and industry were discussed that includes, treatment plant, tax refunds, exorbitant and high utility tariff. The issue of import of used fork lifter and inconsistency in policies were also discussed. The meeting also proposed that FPCCI should be emphasized all the parties keep the economic decisions and activities out of politics and create an environment that supports foreign Investors to move and visit Pakistan without fear.