NK pictures to produce Sherdil

Staff Reporter

The launching ceremony of NK pictures new film, titled “Sherdil” was held at Islamabad. The cast and crew of the film participated in the ceremony. Azfar Jaffary is the director while Nouman Khan is the producer of the film.

It is the first time in the history of Pakistan cinema that a Hollywood fame director Mr Ricky Butland and Scott Newman would be the part of the movie project.

The cast of the film includes Meekal Zulfiqar, Hassan Niazi, Armeena Khan, Sbeeka Imam, Samina Ahmed and Leyla Zubairi. Speaking at the occasion Mr. Nouman Khan said that the film would be a tribute to the brave sons of PAF, who have rendered selfless services for the defence of the country.

He further said that this project would help promote patriotism and nationhood among the masses in general and the Pakistani youth in particular. He also added that the movie would contain some thrilling fight sequences along with mesmerizing music numbers. The date of release of the movie would be announced later.