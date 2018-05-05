NJHP unit-III ready to produce 242MW electricity

Observer Report

Islamabad

The 72-hour reliability test run of Unit-3 of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project has successfully been completed and now the unit was ready to produce 242-MW of electricity that would be supplied to the National Grid system shortly.

Recently a breakthrough has been achieved in successful completion of initial trial and test run of Unit 3 because of organized works undertaken by China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), the Consortium partner of the Contractor. Initially, the Unit-3 was started up on April 13 and then synchronized on April 22. Subsequently, vital tests like over-speed, load rejection etc. were performed by April 27 that followed the successful completion of 72-hour reliability test. Now the Unit-3 will take a few days only relating to overall inspection. As was expected, Unit 3 is now undergoing 720-hour (one month) operation and it will officially contribute 242-MW of electricity to the National Grid, a statement issued by CMEC said.

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated the generation of electricity by Unit-4 of the project.

The Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project, one of the largest hydropower projects in Pakistan, roughly 200 kilometers northeast of Islamabad, has four units with a total capacity to produce 969 MWs of electricity. The Unit 2 and Unit 1 will also start trial operation in the middle of May and early July 2018, respectively, according to CMEC.

Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project is an engineering marvel as 90% of the project lies underground in the high mountainous areas. The Project consists of three main components _ a dam on the Neelum River, water-way system comprising 52-km long tunnels and an underground power house on the Jhelum River. The China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) is a world-class international engineering contracting conglomerate that enjoys exemplary reputation because of its outclass performance globally.

In 1983, the CMEC was engaged with WAPDA to build a 210-MW Thermal Power Station in Guddu and it became the first Chinese corporation to undertake overseas contracts under the export seller’s credit agreement, Mr. Xiao Zhibo, the CMEC’s Project Director at site said.

During the last almost 40 years, the CMEC has been upholding its commitment of extending benefit to people in Pakistan, especially in the field of power sector. The company has involved itself in developing important power projects like Jamshoro Thermal Power Plant, Muzaffargarh Thermal Power Plant, Saif 225 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant, Muzaffargarh – Gartti 500KV Substations Extension, on-going Neelum-Jhelum Project, Thar Coal Power Project (Thar-II) and 1263 MW gas power plant in Jhang.

Mr. Xiao further stated that since the project was launched in January 2008, the CMEC has pledged its best efforts to overcome challenges and difficulties and finally made this mega project another success story in Pakistan’s power sector, with its firm faith to provide benefit to people in Pakistan by paying any price, bearing any burden, meeting any hardship, supporting any friend and opposing any foe on this decade-long journey, that strewn with flowers and beset with brambles.

He said: “The CMEC deems the 40-year long experience in Pakistan the most precious treasure of trust, confidence and reliability. No one cherishes the cooperative opportunity with WAPDA and working experience in Pakistan better than the CMEC that enjoys full confidence in succession of the incomparable heritage and providing the best solution and services to its most valuable clients as we devoted ourselves to do in last 40 years”.

Designed to generate 5.15 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, the Neelum-Jhelum project, weighing heavily on Pakistan, aims to ease power shortages in parts of country. The project is expected to generate fiscal revenue worth 45 billion rupees (442 million U.S. dollars) annually, he said.

He also said: “Today we observe a vital milestone of the project _ symbolizing an end, as well as a beginning. To make happier lives for people in Pakistan, the CMEC vows to provide top quality services with high quality value addition and better returns. We are committed to promote mutual benefit, common development and progress in harmony, making the world a better place”.