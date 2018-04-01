NJ project’s 1st unit to start generation on 13th

Islamabad

The first unit of strategically important 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, located in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, will start supplying 470 MW to the national grid on April 13.

Official sources told APP here that the Prime Minister was likely to inaugurate the first unit of 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project.

The long-awaited hydropower Project is at last about to see light of the day because all works – critical in nature – have already been completed.

These works included construction of dam, de-sander, water way system including head and tail race tunnels, underground power house, transformers hall, switchyard and transmission line to evacuate electricity generated by the project.

Besides installing electro-mechanical equipments, most of their tests have also been successfully conducted.

The first unit will start electricity generation on April 13, followed by the second, third and fourth units at one month interval respectively.

The sources said that water filling in head race tunnel had already been commenced, followed by wet commissioning test in order to start generation.

The head race tunnel is a component of 52 kilometer long water way system of the project that has been constructed underground in the high mountain areas to divert water from the water reservoir to the power house of the project.

The Project will provide about five billion low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid every year. Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs 50 billion.—AFP