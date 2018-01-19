Nizam stresses 3Ds to resolve issues among S Asian countries

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin has said that dialogue, discussion and discourse are the only way to resolve issues among the countries in South Asia. He called upon the universities to organize regional youth and women’s conferences in order to promote mutual relations and establish peace in South Asia.

He was addressing the concluding session of two-day international conference on “Changing Regional Political Dynamics in South Asia”. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, PHEC Director General Dr Shahid Soroya, Director Centre for South Asian Studies Dr Umbreen Javed, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, senior political analysts and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Nizamuddin said that China’s factor had gained importance in South Asian politics because of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that we could not live in isolation and must resolve mutual issues through dialogue otherwise it would be dangerous.

He said that Russia was also becoming our partner and we must analyze what were the reasons behind change in the US policies. He said that there was need to scientifically analyze ground realities of South Asian countries. He said SAARC organization could not perform well without better relations between India and Pakistan. He said that we must focus on human resource development in the region and bring our youth forward.

He said that more scholarship programs must be launched for exchange of students and PHEC would fund youth leaders and women conferences to help understand each other. PU VC Dr Zakria Zakir stressed the need to promote peace efforts in the region and South Asian countries could resolve their issues through negotiations. He said that PU administration would play its role for peace building and policy guidelines would be provided to the relevant stakeholders through such conferences, research and other academic programs.