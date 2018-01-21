Nizam-e-Mustafa provides solution to all problems: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that Nizame Mustafa provided the solution to all problems facing the country and all the forces desiring the Islamic system should rise above petty differences and stand united to achieve the sublime goal.

He was speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by the Chairman of the Hida tul Hadi, Pir Haroon Gilani, at the Mian Mir shrine.

Liaqat Baloch said that the 1973 constitution guaranteed the Nizame Mustafa on the basis of parliamentary democracy and a federal form of government and it provided the only course of action for the religious and political parties.

He said that the Muslim Ummah must unite to face the threats of US President Trump and to build up world opinion against his evil designs.

The JI central leader also urged the government to pay serious attention to police reforms to improve its efficiency and to cut down crimes.

Orignally published by NNI