NIU holds therapy seminar

City Reporter

NUR International University (NIU) held its 1st Annual Physical Therapy Seminar with the theme of “A Multidisciplinary Approach to Patient Care.”

The objective was to highlight the role of physical therapy in management of patients in multiple specialties who are suffering from illnesses in muscular-skeletal, neurological, cardiopulmonary, women’s health, and paediatrics.

Furthermore, it was to highlight the local and international current quality practices of physical therapy emphasize vivid focus on research based treatments of patients ensuring their safety and purposeful progression to independent functional mobility.

To achieve this purpose, evidence based presentations on multiple topics were presented by teams of physical therapist, physician and surgeon from multiple medical specialties.