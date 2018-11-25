NITB’s collaboration with private sector through MOUs

Islamabad

National Information Technology Board (NITB) recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with private sector organizations for support and knowledge sharing, who are voluntarily offering their services without incurring any financial liabilities on the national exchequer.

In order to implement Govt of Pakistan’s vision of e-Government, NITB was endeavoring to take all necessary measures on fast track, said a press release here. The intention is to promote close interaction with the private sector organizations and learn from their best practices in relevant domains to improve public sector performance. NITB, an attached department of Ministry of IT and Telecom, was the technical arm of the GoP within Ministry of Information Technology, which is primarily responsible for policy-making on subjects related to ICT at the national level.—APP

