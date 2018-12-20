NIT expand its network

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

NIT, the first and the largest Asset Management Company of Pakistan, with the objective of expanding its outreach to the investors, has established a new branch in Gujrat, increasing its branch network to 24 branches across 16 cities of Pakistan. The new branch was inaugurated by Mr. Manzoor Ahmed MD NIT in Gujrat. Mr. Manzoor Ahmed stated that NIT has embarked on a massive marketing and selling plan under which more branches, sales counters and sales force will be launched to facilitate and promote sales of NIT Units, besides creating awareness about the mutual funds and promoting the culture of savings and investments in Pakistan. Speaking on this occasion Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Head of Marketing said that this new Branch shall enable the unit holders of NITL and the prospective clients near and around the vicinity of Gujrat City, to have an easy access to NIT products and facilities.

Share on: WhatsApp