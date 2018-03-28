NISP on anvil: Measures envisaged to curb extremism

Ahsan Iqbal highlights salient features

Zahid Chaudhrly

Islamabad

Interior Minister, Prof Ahsan Iqbal has said that roadmap for formulation of National Internal Security Policy (NISP) is centered on goals defined in vision 2025 that envisages a sharing peace, stability and development link which is key for progress.

The Interior Minister was addressing a National Conference on Internal Security: Peace & Sustainable Development, organized here at Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI) on Tuesday. Diplomats, government representatives, retired armed forces officers and students from across the country and individuals from public and private entities participated in the event.

Ahsan Iqbal informed that the new internal security policy framework is directed towards establishing a new paradigm for policy on security and peace.

Ahsan Iqbal said nature of threats is changing with technological revolution. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has changed Geo-Political equilibrium in the region due to which new Geo-Political pressures are developing on Pakistan.

He also stressed that youth in Pakistan constitutes a major part of the population and is an asset for the country. It is our priority to mobilize our youth towards peace and stability by providing them with enabling environment.

With regard to National Internal Security Policy 2018-2023, the Interior Minister said ownership and participation of the key government departments as well as that of the key state institutions and broader civil society is critical for its success and implementation.

Moreover, he said that the basic tenets of the policy encapsulate the four key areas to improve peace and security viz: creating a shared vision, establishing rule of law, ensuring political stability and providing social justice.

National Security Advisor, Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua while speaking on the occasion said that security and economy are very important for progress and prosperity.

“We are facing a lot of issues. We shall fix everything. We need political stability to correct all of them including rooting out terrorism and extremism,” Nasser Janjua said.

He said Pakistan has suffered a lot in war on terror both in terms of lives lost and damage to economy, but international community has not looked upon our sacrifices in this war with a positive attitude.

Nasser Janjua was of the opinion that Pakistan had been successful in defeating the nefarious designs of the enemy and proof of that was that militants laid down their arms in sensitive parts of the country.