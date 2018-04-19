Nishikori beats Medvedev to reach Monte Carlo last 16

Monte Carlo

Japan’s Kei Nishikori continued his comeback from injury with an impressive 7-5, 6-2 win over Russian Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters third round.

The former world number four, who has struggled over the last year with a right wrist injury, followed up his first-round victory against Tomas Berdych with a solid display on centre court.

Nishikori will face either Guillermo Garcia-Lopez or Andreas Seppi for a place in the quarter-finals.

“The first set was a real battle, he was playing a little better than me I think at the beginning,” said Nishikori, who is playing the tournament for the first time in six years.

“I just tried to stay calm and not do anything too crazy and stay calm at the baseline.”

World number 49 Medvedev started strongly and broke for a 3-1 lead in the first set, but that was the cue for Nishikori to up his game and he broke straight back.

Another break in game 11 gave the 28-year-old the opening set, and despite some late jitters on serve, he wrapped up victory after a one-sided second set on his third match point.

Nishikori, now ranked 36, missed the end of last season through injury and only returned to action in a second-tier Challenger event in January.

Djokovic, playing only his fourth tournament since Wimbledon last July after struggling with a right elbow injury, overcame some late nerves to win 7-6 (7/2), 7-5.

“It was a real battle. I mean, I could have won the match earlier definitely, but it was great to deal with these kind of emotions again,” said the 12-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic is working with long-time former coach Marian Vajda for the first time in almost a year after splitting from Andre Agassi, and the 30-year-old has looked rejuvenated in Monaco after early exits in Indian Wells and Miami.

The Serbian will next face Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem with a possible quarter-final against defending champion Nadal, who plays Karen Khachanov in the last 16 on Thursday, up for grabs.

But Djokovic insisted he wasn’t looking past the clash with Thiem, a French Open semi-finalist in each of the last two years.

“It’s disrespectful towards Dominic and Dominic’s tennis… To think about and talk about potentially a match-up with Nadal,” Djokovic added.

“Last year in Roland Garros he beat me in straight sets. He’s definitely (a) top-three player in the world on clay.”

Djokovic came through a tight first set in a tie-break and moved a break clear in the second, before late drama as he tried to close out the match.

The 39th-ranked Coric saved two match points on his own serve with Djokovic leading the second set 5-3, before fighting back from 40-0 down as the former world number one struggled to get over the line.—APP