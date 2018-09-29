Nishat Linen join hands with NGO

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The renowned clothing brand, Nishat Linen Private Limited, has joined hands with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, a non-governmental organization working on Breast Cancer awareness and healthcare facilities, in their PINKtober 2018 campaign which hinges around raising funds for the ongoing construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated breast cancer hospital. Both the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Nishat headquarters on 26th September 2018. Under this agreement, Nishat Linen will support Pink Ribbon throughout the PINKtober campaign, that is being launched with #SaveThe9th theme, to show solidarity with Pink Ribbon’s lifesaving cause.

