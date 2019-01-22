Nishan-i-Imtiaz for Saudi Army Chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on the visiting Chief of the General Staff of Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Bin Ragad Al-Rowaily in a special ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan gives great importance to its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia. He wished to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

After receiving the country’s highest civil award, General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Bin Ragad Al-Rowaily held meeting with Dr. Arif Alvi and discussed matters of mutual interest.The Saudi Arabia’s top military official also thanked the president for the honour.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI (M) and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony.

Share on: WhatsApp