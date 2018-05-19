Nishan-E-Imtiaz (Mly) conferred on Vice Chairman of Chinese CMC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on Vice Chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC), General Zhang Youxia in an investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Vice Chairman of the Chinese CMC General Zhang Youxia also called on the Acting President after the ceremony.

Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated General Zhang Youxia on the conferment of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) and said Pakistan and China were close friends, neighbors and trusted partners because their relations were based on mutual respect and trust.

He emphasized that Pak-China friendship was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and our defence relations were the guarantee of peace and stability in the region.

The Acting President said Pakistan highly valued China’s support on the issues of national and regional security including Kashmir.