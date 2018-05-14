Nisar’s response to Mumbai attacks controversy ‘factually correct’: Marvi

ISLAMABAD : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Marvi Memon on Monday declared response of former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar regarding Mumbai attacks controversy as factually correct.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader took to social networking website Twitter and lauded the ex-minister for his statement. She also termed him as son of the soil.

Chaudhry Nisar had stated that India’s stubbornness and uncooperative behavior are biggest obstacle in solving the myth of Mumbai attacks.

Responding to Nawaz Sharif’s reckless comments, Nisar added he said it with full responsibility that delay in probe of Mumbai attacks was result of stubbornness of India.

Nisar stated that Indian government had hanged Ajmal Kasab in haste to use Mumbai attacks as tool for carrying on propaganda against Pakistan.

Kasab was hanged in such haste, Nisar said, so that the Mumbai attacks could be used as a tool for “Pakistan bashing” across the world on political basis.