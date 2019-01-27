Nisar’s failure to take oath challenged in LHC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s continued failure to take oath in the Punjab Assembly was challenged in the Lahore High Court on Saturday.

Nisar contested the 2018 general elections from two NA and two provincial seats, losing all but from the PA-10 constituency. He has, however, not taken his oath — a development that has been challenged in the high court.

The petition, filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar on behalf of Advocate Mian Asif Mahmood, prays the court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-notify Nisar for his failure to take oath, and also pleaded the court to order the federal and Punjab governments to amend the relevant laws and introduce a time frame for lawmakers-elect to take their oath.

Share on: WhatsApp