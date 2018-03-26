Nisar ticket issue to be decided by PML-N board

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Prime Minister’s House has rejected the claim made by former information minister Pervaiz Rashid that ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan cannot contest elections on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.

According to the PM House statement, the decision of Nisar’s party ticket would depend on the parliamentary board of party.

Rashid’s claim came in the light of Nisar’s recent comments against the party policy and its leaders.

The communiqué also added: “The decision will not be made by one person, it will be formed after discussions with the board and a special board is formed to determine the fate of party tickets.”

According to the ex-information minister, the PML-N is preparing to go into the general elections this year with the same strategy that it was currently pursuing, and had no plans to change or abandon it.

He said, “The future of Chaudhry Nisar in the PML-N will be decided by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and now Nisar has to choose whether he wants to stay in the party or go down a different path.”

Last week, the former interior minister said that Maryam Nawaz’s razor-sharp tongue was leading the ruling party to a dead-end tunnel.