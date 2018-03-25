Nisar ticket issue to be decided by PML-N board: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has linked the issue of granting party ticket to the decision of the parliamentary board of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

In reference to granting party ticket to the latest dissident, Ch Nisar, PM Abbasi said that no one person takes that decision, rather there is a board who makes this decision in consultation with party leaders.

The issue was raised after the former Information Minister and Nawaz Sharif’s confidante Pervez Rasheed said a day before that PML-N will go to polls with its present narrative and Chaudhry Nisar, who is deadly against the party’s narrative, cannot contest the polls from the party platform.

While hinting that Chaudhry Nisar might not get party ticket in the next general elections, the former information minister said Mr Nisar was acting against the present narrative of the ruling party. “His fate in the party will be decided by incumbent PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif,” he added.

He said that Mr Nisar would have to decide if he wanted to continue with the party or part ways.

Orignally published by INP