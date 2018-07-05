Nisar separates himself from contestants of ‘jeep’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Aggrieved PML-N

leader Chaudhry

Nisar, who is contesting the upcoming elections as an independent candidate, on Wednesday disassociated himself from other independent candidates in Punjab who have decided to contest the polls on the ‘jeep’ symbol.

Nisar’s latest press conference comes after some PML-N ticket holders in South Punjab returned their party tickets and announced their intent to contest as independents on the ‘jeep’, which he is also using to contest on two provincial and two National Assembly seats in Rawalpindi.

Nisar, while speaking to the media in Taxila Wednesdayy, dismissed the impression that the ‘jeep’ had been imposed on him, or that he had asked the other candidates to apply for the symbol, clarifying that only three of his close aides were aware of the decision. He also explained that his application for the symbol was submitted just an hour before the end of the deadline to avoid opponents applying for similar symbols which could confuse his voters. “Those [others] contesting on the jeep symbol should be questioned about it,” he said.

Discussing his differences with Nawaz, he said that that the PML-N quaid should make clear which of his statements had hurt him.

Share on: WhatsApp