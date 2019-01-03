This refers to the news report ‘Nisar raises questions over accountability process’ (December 30). Ch Nisar’s words and deeds sound more like the last kicks of a dying horse or of a drowning man trying to catch at the straw, with none being within reach. His own party has ditched him and worse still, none other seems willing to welcome him on board. And of course the gentleman is desperately trying to stay ‘relevant’ to politics. Nisar implies that the accountability is not transparent and all-inclusive but rather Sharifs and Zardari centric. However, that seems untrue when we consider the fact that Maryam is a free woman despite submitting forged documents to the court which alone attracted a few years sentence.

Nisar has also predicted that the country could not function without opposition. What he fails to consider that it is not enough for the country just to linger on but to function well. And the state that the country has reached after the last decade’s ‘functioning’ of the government working in tandem with the loyal opposition, is hardly a praiseworthy model, that needs to be replicated. Nisar states clearly that accountability and action against Omni Group have been done by NAB and Supreme Court yet accuses Imran Khan of interfering in this, which is illogical to say the least.

However, some credit is due to Imran Khan’s government because the same NAB, which remained impotent during the last decade, has now become active because of encouragement and support by the government which was government’s legal responsibility to provide. And of course, Gen. Bajwa initiated the Kartarpur Corridor matter but the relevant follow-up work was done by the government. It is really a pleasure to see all State organs and institutions complementing, and not hindering, each other’s work.

S R H HASHMI

Karachi

