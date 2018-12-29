Nisar raises questions over accountability process

Says country can’t function without opposition

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan raised questions over the transparency of ongoing accountability process in a press conference held on Saturday.

The disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-N leader said: “I am not against the ongoing accountability process but it’s not transparent. If the reservations are not addressed it will be plain and simple political victimisation. The country can’t function without opposition.”

The senior politician said that the country is facing a severe political crisis and perhaps remaining silent is the best possible action to take. Nisar said that the accountability is pursued by institutions not government.

“The government takes credit of action taken by NAB and SC. This is making matter controversial. I am not in government nor in opposition but I believe that the process is controversial. It’s the Supreme Court, not government pursuing accountability against Omni group.”

“We were once tangled with foreign loans now the risk is of being indebted to loans provided by the friendly states,” he said. “We have received temporary aid from Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. We haven’t yet seen Imran Khan’s claim of self-sufficiency in action.”

Nisar said that the credit of opening of Kartarpur corridor rests with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The former minister said that the peace pleas to Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi is contrary to the national honour. “To speak on dialogue on a constant basis is not in Pakistan’s interest,” he said.

Nisar said that if the PML-N senior high command had followed his suggestions the party would have been in power right now. “I suggested them to dilute their direct criticism on army and judiciary.”

Responding to a question that reports suggest the government has offered him Punjab chief ministership, Nisar replied: “Politics is done on principles. Its different from friendship.”

