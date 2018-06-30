Nisar picks jeep as election symbol

RAWALPINDI : Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was allotted the symbol of jeep by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday.

The PML-N stalwart moved an application in the Commission seeking allotment of jeep as a symbol, which was approved.

He is up for two National Assembly seats, NA-56 and NA-63, Rawalpindi and four provincial assembly seats, PP-10, PP-12, PP-19 and PP-20.

The PML-N has fielded Raja Qamar-ul-Islam against Nisar on NA-59 and PP-10, while Mumtaz Khan on NA-63 seat. Faisal Qayyum Malik has been awarded a ticket for PP-12 constituency.

Former premier and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif reportedly opposed the award of ticket to Nisar after the latter not only refused to appear for an interview before a party’s parliamentary board, but also criticised the process of awarding tickets.

Nisar, who has not been the party leadership’s good books for the past few months, appeared to soften his stance during a presser last week, stating that his remarks against party leaders were misrepresented and taken out of context.

He lashed out at opponents aiming to exploit his estrangement, saying he can never think of harming the party he has stood behind under all circumstances.