Nisar not to leave PML-N: Saad

Shahid Khaqan, Kh Saad try to appease displeased Ch Nisar

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique on Saturday said that Chauhdry Nisar Ali Khan would be at front line in difficult and testing times. In a message on social media sites Twitter, the minister said that Chaudhry Nisar back off in difficult times rather he would be at the frontline. He said that Nisar affiliation with Nawaz Sharif and the party spanned over 23 years, and he was with PML-N and would remain associated with the party in future too. Rafique said that everyone had the right to differ on issues. He added that the right of having different opinion on issues was the credit of those having difference of opinion and those tolerating it.

Earlier Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and another important member reached Punjab House to persuade him not to go the extreme end. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members requested the interior minister to not hold the presser, and told him that he is an asset of the party. Chaudhry Nisar told PML-N leaders that he is still bound to party discipline, and any sort of irresponsible behavior or statement should not be expected from him during the presser, however, he possesses the right to express his complaints.

According to a private TV channel, Chaudhry Nisar said there is a limit to endure anything, and his resentment increased when his loyalty for the party was doubted. He said if things were said against him to the premier then it was his responsibility to clarify them by talking to him in person. Let it also be known that the interior minister is strongly against the party policy regarding the Panama case and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Sources have revealed that the interior minister has openly said to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he cannot accept Defence Minister Khawaja Asif or Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal as the prime minister if Nawaz has to leave his office.

It has further been learnt that if any of these two will be appointed as the premier then Chaudhry Nisar will resign from his ministry, but will not quit PML-N and support the party just as a Member National Assembly (MNA). After different rumors started floating regarding the press conference of Ch Nisar, another statement from the interior ministry came which said Nisar’s stance will only be clarified in the presser, therefore, all the gossips must stop.—INP