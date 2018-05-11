Nisar-Nawaz reconciliation necessary: Shahbaz

Jhelum

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said reconciliation between party supremo Nawaz Sharif and senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was necessary.

“Chaudhry Nisar is still a friend and I will issue a party ticket to him as the president of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N),” Shahbaz said while speaking at an event in Jhelum.

The Punjab chief minister said he could not spell out at the time differences between Nawaz and Nisar.

He further said that senior party leaders were making serious efforts to end the differences between the party supremo and Nisar.

Last month, Nisar announced to contest the upcoming elections from the NA-59 constituency. The veteran politician made the announcement to contest the elections from PP-10 and PP-14 constituencies. —INP