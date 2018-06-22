Nisar laments false stories being attributed to him

ISLAMABAD : Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday lamented false stories being attributed to him and being run for the past few days.

Speaking at a press conference here, he denied comments attributed to him relating to former premier Nawaz Sharif. He said that he had issued a rebuttal of the fake news.

“The comments that ‘Mian sahib won’t be able to show his face’ and that ‘there are 10 flaws in the PTI and a hundred in the PML-N’ were attributed to me,” he noted a few statements being attributed to him.

“Such words were attributed to me, which I could never have imagined of.”

The former interior minister admitted that he had definitely said that he intended to explain his differences with the former premier [at a public meeting] in Chakri.

He said that several programmes were held and articles were written on entirely fake news attributed to him 10 days ago.

“I had said that I would not speak [about my differences] because of Begum Kulsoom’s condition,” the disgruntled PML-N leader said, urging people to do confirm if there’s any report pertaining to him.

He also said that he was not in contact with any political party with regard to seat adjustment, adding, “I am only looking towards Almighty Allah and the people.

“I’m a human being, mistakes are made…but my intention is true,” Nisar said. “I have 34 years of association with Nawaz Sharif and I gave him whatever suggestion was necessary.”

He said that it was this time that his affiliation with Nawaz was affected and he would explain that later. “Being really honest requires a person to speak to his leader keeping ground realities in view,” he added.