Nisar Khuhro’s pre-arrest bail extended in wheat case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the wheat procurement.

Nisar Khuhro along with other accused in the case appeared before the SHC bench to seek an extension in the pre-arrest bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) counsel informed the court that inquiry against the PPP stalwart and other accused was underway and sought more time from the court.

To this, the SHC bench asked the NAB counsel are arrest warrants for the accused issued or not yet.

The court while giving NAB time to respond on the issue of arrest warrant for Nisar Khuhro adjourned the hearing until November 5 and extended pre-arrest bails of the accused.

Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.