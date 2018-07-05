Nisar hits out at Maryam over ‘jeep’ symbol taunt

TAXILA : Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday hit out at Maryam Nawaz for taunting him for picking jeep symbol to contest the July 25 election as an independent candidate.

Speaking to media here, he sought to explain the reason behind his selection of this symbol, saying it was picked after deliberation with his close aides from his constituency because it is clear and easily understandable.

A day earlier, Maryam, the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, had said jeep is the symbol of aliens.

Nisar said anyone wanted to visit his constituency can do so, which he said worried him in the least. He served his constituents for the past 34 years. He asked his detractors to point out any nook and cranny of the area where there are no signs of his service.

Nisar said the PML-N president issued a statement which an unknown party spokesperson later said didn’t reflect party policy. “This is the situation. Where the party is heading. Who is controlling it. These are multiple questions which are unfortunate and have upset every Muslim Leaguer.”

Previously, he said, he held his peace and didn’t talk about his rift with the former premier because of ill-health of Kulsoom Nawaz.

But now since her condition was stable; therefore, he wanted to place before the nation certain facts about his break with the PML-N supreme leader, he said.

Nisar said this all has been happening against him for the past 10 months.

He said he quit the office of Interior Minister and didn’t become part of the new cabinet after he developed differences with the party and rather shifted his focus on his constituency.

