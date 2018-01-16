Nisar hits back at Pervaiz Rasheed

ISLAMABAD : Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday criticised fellow PML-N politician Pervaiz Rahseed some more as the war of words, which had started over the weekend with the latter’s provocation in a TV interview, refused to die down.

“Pervaiz Rasheed is continuously giving wrong statements and is a habitual sycophant,” Nisar was quoted as saying by his spokesperson. “These are the only two specialties which make him PML-N’s Aristotle.”

Nisar’s spokesperson also said that the Dawn Leaks committee in its report accused Rasheed of continuously lying and held him responsible for hiding the facts.

He advised Rasheed that instead of making unnecessary public statements, he should urge his government to make the Dawn Leaks report public so that the nation could know the truth.

Orignally published by INP