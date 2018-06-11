Nisar files papers as an independent candidate

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In the wake of widening rift with his party leadership, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) heavyweight Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Sunday submitted nomination papers for two National Assembly and as many Punjab Assembly seats as an independent candidate.

The nomination papers were submitted with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Rawalpindi office for NA-59 Rawalpindi, NA-63 Taxila and Punjab Assembly’s PP-10 and PP-12. The submissions were made by Nisar’s close aide Shaikh Aslam as the ex-interior minister was on bed rest due to severe backache, according to sources in PML-N’s Rawalpindi chapter.

Meanwile, PML-N finalises candidates amid differences in cadres.

move, according to party sources, comes as a preemptive measure on part of the former interior minister to counter any situation arising out of the PML-N leadership’s decision on awarding him party’s ticket.

The PML-N is expected to announce its finalised candidates for the upcoming general elections in Lahore today. The party’s parliamentary board has been interviewing the candidates to finalise party ticket-holders over the last few days.

In Rawalpindi Division, the PML-N is facing a major challenge as the party’s top command is locked in serious differences over the award of tickets to Chaudhry Nisar and Hanif Abbasi.

