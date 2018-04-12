Nisar denies making any contact with PTI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Disgruntled PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday dismissed the rumours regarding his meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan saying, “Neither has the PTI contacted me nor I have contacted them”.

The former interior minister said the talk of his meeting with the PTI chief was nothing but “kite-flying”. “The reality is what I have already mentioned. There has been no contact between us,” he said.

The PTI has already denied the rumours of the meetings but had failed to address whether he was going to join the party.

When asked about whether he would contest the upcoming general elections on a PML-N ticket, Nisar said: “I think you should have asked this question from Mian Nawaz Sharif.”

The former interior minister, who had resigned from the cabinet after developing differences with the party leadership last year, asserted that he was still a part of PML-N. He claimed that confusion in this regard began because of statements of “a person, who sits in his [Nawaz’s] car, comes out and gives absurd statements and goes back in.”

“I would be in a better position to share my stance only after Sharif clarifies whether that person in question does it on his [Sharif’s] directions or not,” he said.

Regarding his meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Nisar said he held so many meetings with Shabaz that “it is no news”.

He repeated that the real issue right now was the narrative being played out by Nawaz and Maryam in their speeches and media talks.

“It is portrayed as party narrative,” Nisar said, adding that the party should first extensively debate about what its narrative should be.