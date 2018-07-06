Nisar declares PTI leader’s allegations a pack of lies

ISLAMABAD : The spokesperson for former interior minister and disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar on Thursday declared PTI leader Sarwar Khan’s allegations against him as baseless and a pack of lies.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that PTI leader Sarwar Khan is known for changing parties, adding that it would have been better for the PTI leader if he had reviewed party chairman Imran Khan’s statements.

The spokesman further said that if Sarwar Khan has moral courage, he should reveal the name of the man who met Imran Khan.

“Neither Ch Nisar sent anyone to the PTI chairman nor he knew anyone,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman went on to say that it came as a surprise that the media gave importance to a man who is facing trial of fraud case in High Court.

