Nisar backs Shahbaz for next prime minister

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan believes his party’s decision to nominate Shahbaz Sharif as its prime ministerial candidate for the 2018 general elections is a positive move, provided that the Punjab chief minister is allowed to operate of his own free will.

But while Nisar remains a proponent of political parties being free to run the country, he also emphasised that now is not the time for politics of agitation.

“PML-N, as the ruling political party, is going through a very critical period,” he said during an informal chat with reporters. “Even more so now than ever, decisions need to be taken with great care, for which political consultation is the way to go.”

In Nisar’s opinion, the ruling party operates on democratic principles and it should continue that way.

“Neither can political parties be run through tweets and tickers nor does the imposing of decisions by non-political entities help them in any way,” he said.

The former interior minister further advised his party to not adopt a policy of aggression and suggested that he will not be a part of any movement against the judiciary.

“Personally, I oppose the idea of political clashes because right now we should channel all our energies towards our political opponents and refrain from unnecessary controversies,” he said. “I can’t even think that a political worker would become a part of any movement against the judiciary.”

Nisar also offered his definition of a politician to the media, saying “someone who has never even contested a local council’s election isn’t a politician” in his books.